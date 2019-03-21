Potomac eighth-grader receives Scholar Athlete Award from IESA

By JIM ROSSOW

For Rantoul Press



Potomac eighth-grader Cadence Crull has been chosen as one of 15 Scholar Attitude Award winners by the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA).



The 14-year-old was told of the honor at lunch on Thursday. She is the first Potomac student honored in the award’s 20 years.



“I was shocked and surprised,” she said.



To be considered, eighth-graders must have a minimum grade-point-average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, participate in at least one IESA activity during each year of their two-year junior high career, and demonstrate outstanding citizenship.



Each student also was required to submit an essay titled “The Value of Sportsmanship.”



“I wrote one that was very personal,” Crull said. “Sportsmanship is not only for sports but in the classroom and everywhere else, too.”



The Potomac teen enjoys reading and camping. At school, she plays volleyball and basketball and competes in Speech and Scholastic Bowl.



“She’s sweet and quiet,” Potomac athletic director Sara Parkerson said. “She always has a smile on her face.”



The 15 recipients will be honored at an April 30 luncheon in Bloomington.



