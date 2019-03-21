FISHER — The halls of Fisher Grade School were filled with Thing 1s and Thing 2s on March 1 in honor of Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday that fell on the following day.

The students dressed in red and white striped hats, and even teachers dressed in Cat in the Hat costumes. The classes at FGS celebrated by reading various Dr. Seuss classics and completed art and craft activities to fill the halls.

The kindergarten classes used water colors to create balloons that can be seen in the timeless story “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

The first-graders made Cat in the Hat artwork using paper plates, paint and crepe paper. However, the day really got started when Thing 1 and Thing 2 made an unexpected visit to all of the classes.

Principal Jim Moxley and Dean Jake Palmer spent the afternoon running around dressed as Thing 1 and Thing 2 to show the school how dedicated they are to not only

Dr. Seuss but the messages Dr. Seuss’ stories have inspired throughout the years.

After they finished showing off their baseball skills (across the classroom) the duo gathered the students together to tell their own favorite quotes and read timeless classics.



