RTHS discipline questioned

RANTOUL — A parent and a community member expressed concerns about student discipline at the March 11 meeting of the Rantoul Township High School board.

Parent Mary Brown said she is unhappy with recent decisions at the school.

“It’s a lot of inconsistencies. Students aren’t being treated the same way; punishments aren’t handled the same way either,” Brown said. “What one student may get in trouble for the next student may get a lighter consequence in the same exact situation. Things are being implemented but, however, they aren’t in the handbook.”

She requested parents be informed of rules at the beginning of the school year and ended with a plea to the board that students be treated the same.

Community member Debbra Sweat spoke in regard to five rules for conduct referred to as “the non-negotiables.” She wanted to know why a parent committee had not been formed and consulted prior to implementation. She asked when an open house on the topic, mentioned in an e-mail to parents, had been held.

In particular, she charged that the rule about students not arguing with teachers may violate students’ right to question what offense they had violated.

“Students are disciplined for violating this concocted code when asking a teacher why they are being disciplined, ordered to leave a classroom and are being sent home or assigned to in-school suspension,” she said.

Sweat questioned if the rule was intended to target students of color and said it appears that a disproportionate number of students of color have been referred to in-school suspension.

“Students and parents have noticed bias in the treatment and discipline of students in general and more so since the implementation of the non-negotiables,” she said.

Sweat requested the non-negotiables be suspended until a review of the last two months of discipline data is made and parental input obtained.

Noting the school board, administrative staff and teachers do not reflect the diversity of students or the community, Sweat asked about professional development for district employees that addresses racial/cultural tolerance and acceptance. She suggested a parent liaison seat be created for the school board.

“Currently, the inference and appearance is perceived as a practice of bias/white privilege or school-to-justice pipeline,” she said.

Superintendent Scott Amerio told both women he would be in touch with them. Sweat told the board she already had a meeting scheduled with Amerio on the topics, but wanted the board to hear her concerns.



Other business

Regarding board action, board members met in closed session to discuss renewal of Amerio’s contract, which expires at the end of the school year. A five-year contract, with a base salary of $130,896, was approved on a 7-0 vote.

In other action, the board accepted a bid from Heart Technologies of about $120,000 for technology updates. The district’s share of that cost will be about $24,000. E-rate, under the auspices of the Federal Communications Commission, will pay the remaining 80 percent.

Board member Jeremy Larson, who has an information technology background, described the updates as cutting-edge technology that would serve the district for five to 10 years.

“The internet is like our lifeline,” Larson said. “When you invest heavily in your infrastructure, it makes (everything else) easier. It’s improving the back end to improve the front end. I think those investments are going to show in the classroom.”

The district is faced with a financial puzzle due to the increase in minimum wage. By the 2024-25 school year, the minimum hourly wage will be $15. Nearly all noncertified – nonteaching — employees start at less than $15 per hour. A four-year ramp-up of starting wages was implemented last year, but it also falls short. At the same time, hourly wages would have to be increased for current employees to ensure their compensation reflects years of service.

“It’s something we need to start looking at now because our pay for our noncertified employees has been low. We’ve been working on raising starting wages, but we also need to fairly compensate people who have worked for you to this point,” Amerio said.

The problem is that the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, which covers noncertified employees, imposes a costly penalty per employee on annual raises of more than 6 percent for those years that are figured into retirement payments.

“So the safest thing is to keep everybody under the 6-percent cap,” Amerio said.

He described three options currently being considered, but all three involved raises of more than 6 percent for employees at one time or another.

The board approved the calendar for the 2019-20 school year. Depending on action in the state legislature, there may be a minor change to the calendar.

Amerio said when the evidence-based funding formula became law, it included an unintended change to the way school days were counted. Districts are no longer allowed to count two parent-teacher conference days as attendance days. A trailer bill is under consideration to undo that. The calendar that was approved includes those two extra days, which Amerio said would be lopped off if the trailer bill passes.

Freshmen will report Aug. 16 for freshman, and all students on Aug. 19.

Board member Janet Brotherton requested the board meeting scheduled for Columbus Day be rescheduled. There is no school that day.

“I don’t believe (staff) should be required to come in on their day off,” she said.

A presentation by the language team was opened by team leader Hannah Yeam. She spoke about the department’s use of standard-based grading, which assesses student work on a four-point scale according to skill mastery.

“We’ve taken a really close look at skills and standards and decided which ones we want students to master by the time they leave the halls of RTHS,” Yeam said.

She said teachers find four advantages to the system. It shows progression of a student’s skills over the years and keeps students honest and consistent in demonstration of skills. It also allows more flexibility in instruction and provides more individualized and more meaningful feedback to students.

“We do a lot more going into the kids’ lives, figuring out what it is they are struggling with and helping them on an individual basis,” she said.

Students like the new system. Yeam reported a freshman said it gives multiple chances to redo parts of an assignment rather than the whole thing. A junior said not having everything figure into a grade allows for focusing on what is most important. A senior said the system makes more sense because it targets exactly what a student needs to do.

Yeam said she participated in a collaboration meeting with staff from J.W. Eater Jr High. Materials were shared and the transition to high school discussed. More meetings are planned.

“It was a very positive meeting,” she said. “We are starting with Eater and hopefully will branch out to the other middle schools as well.”

Other teachers on the team briefly spoke about software programs they use to enhance learning in their classrooms. Two advantages of the technology that were mentioned were improvements in speed and quality of feedback to students and access to a wider variety of learning resources.

The board approved resignations of Michelle Gallivan, English teacher Kristin Elkins and Wes Cox as head teacher mentor. Rebekah Adams was hired as math teacher for the 2019-20 school year and Eva Bituin as paraprofessional beginning this month.

Still needed are an English language learner teacher, two English teachers, two Spanish teachers, two math teachers and two special education teachers.

Seven appointments were approved: Matt Chesner and Janice Requa as assistant directors for the spring musical; Tom Hess, head football coach; Bryce Hartranft, head soccer coach; Tom Wilks, head golf coach; Greg Van Hoorn, head cross country coach; and Elizabeth Dietz, head cheerleading coach.

Other matters included:

— Recognition of Emma Larson as March student of the month

— A report from Loise Haines about plans for a community talent show planned for April 7

— Recognition by Amerio of Haines and Sweat for their participation with the school improvement team

—Adoption of 13 amended board policies and approval of IHSA membership renewal

— A report from Amerio that Champaign County 1 percent school facilities sales tax March receipts totaled $52,331.

