Strong winds knock down ball park light standard at Wabash Park

RANTOUL — High winds caused the collapse of the left field light standard on ball diamond No. 3 at Wabash Park Thursday afternoon.

Rantoul Recreation Department will be working to fix the light standard and the fencing that was damaged as soon as possible.

“We are going to get it fixed as soon as we can,” Rec Superintendent Luke Humphrey said.

“Right now we have it taped off. Our public works electric department will be putting the standard back up. We’ll get the fence back up, and it will be back to normal.”

No games will be played on the field, although there have not been any games scheduled to be played on that diamond.

“It’s not hindering any of our programs or anything like that, at this point,” Humphrey said.

No game was being played on the diamond at the time the light standard fell over.

