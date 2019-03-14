Updated: Strong winds fan flames of rural Ludlow fire

A Thursday morning fire destroyed at least one out building at a rural Ludlow homestead. Firefighters from several area departments battled the blaze in gusty conditions.

Updated 4:10 p.m.



LUDLOW — A mail carrier delivering to a rural Ludlow residence alerted the occupants of the home that their machine shed was on fire Thursday morning.

The blaze, fed by strong winds, destroyed the pole building located about 5 miles west of Ludlow at County Road 3539 1200 E.

According to the Champaign County Recorder’s Office, the homestead is owned by Thomas and Laura Proctor.

Fire departments from five districts responded to Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District’s (Fisher) call for mutual aid.

Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said his department received the call at 11:57 a.m.

The pole building, which contained a backhoe, mowers, tools and “general equipment,” was a total loss. Firefighters were able to save the house located to the east of the shed.

Strong gusts fanned the flames.

“I think that takes the cake,” Stalter said, in terms of the strongest wind gusts he has encountered fighting a fire. “There was no stopping (the fire). When we got there it had already vented through the roof.

“There was not much we could do. With the amount of wind, it was going to be impossible to knock it down before it consumed the entire building.”

Other fire departments assisting were Paxton, Rantoul, Thomasboro, Ludlow and Elliott. Stalter estimated 30 firefighters responded.

East Bend and Brown townships provided backhoes to spread out the debris to ensure the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Original story:

LUDLOW — Firefighters from several area departments responded to a call in rural Ludlow Thursday night that destroyed at least one outbuilding.

Fighting the fire, which was at Champaign County 3539 1200 E, about 5 miles west of Ludlow, was exacerbated by strong winds.

A house on the property was not damaged.

The fire was located in the Sangamon Valley (Fisher) Fire Protection District.

More when it becomes available.

news@rantoulpress.com