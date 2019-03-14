Rantoul police investigate shots fired

RANTOUL — Police continue to look for evidence following a Thursday afternoon shooting incident in Rantoul that prompted the soft lockdown of two schools.

No one was injured.

Lt. Justin Bouse said police were dispatched to the area of Bel Air Drive and Bel Place at 1:36 p.m. after a resident reported hearing three gunshots and seeing three males running from the area.

Police initially could find no evidence that anything had happened, Bouse said.

“We couldn’t find any shell casings or any houses that had been hit,” he said.

Police began speaking to area residents. A man in the 600 block of Bel Place reported after exiting his vehicle, he saw three black males standing on the corner across the street. He said he didn’t recognize any of them, but they began walking toward him, and one pulled out a small black hand gun and began firing in his direction.

The resident said he and another occupant of the vehicle ran into a house, and the three men ran down Bel Air Drive.

Bouse said the victim was unable to provide any other description of the three men, including height.

The shooting location is two blocks north and two blocks east of Northview Elementary, and four blocks west of Eastview Elementary, both of which were placed on soft lockdown, which means school continues as scheduled but no one is allowed to enter.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



