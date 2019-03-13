Train strikes vehicle south of Rantoul

RANTOUL — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was struck by a train south of Rantoul.

The driver is believed to have escaped injury.

Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said a Canadian National railroad crew reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday that a train had struck a vehicle stopped on the tracks at 2752 CR 1500 E, about one-half mile south of Rantoul.

When police arrived, the vehicle was gone, but the front bumper was found.

“The train employees were able to give a general description of the vehicle and that there was a black female driving,” Bouse said.

The intersection is equipped with cross arms, but when the train approached, the vehicle was stopped on the track, and the train wasn’t able to stop in time.

Police discovered the car is owned by Shantel Aker of the 1600 block of Olympian Road, Urbana. Aker, however, denied she had been driving the vehicle and said she had lent it to a friend who lives in Champaign.

“She gave a name, and we have not been able to verify” that the friend was driving, Bouse said.

Police found the vehicle the next day parked at First Heritage Inn, Rantoul, where they made contact with Aker, who was staying in one of the rooms.

