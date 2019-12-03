RANTOUL — A second candidate forum has been scheduled this month in Rantoul.

The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum at noon Saturday, March 23, at Rantoul Township High School.

Candidates for village board, Rantoul City Schools board and Rantoul Township High School board have been invited to participate.

RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio will moderate.

This Thursday, a candidate forum will also be held featuring those races as well as Rantoul Public Library board.

It will begin at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St., sponsored by Rantoul Residents for Representation, League of Women Voters and Rantoul Press.

That forum will be live-streamed.

















