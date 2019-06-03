Rantoul man found in stable condition outdoors, 4 hours after reported missing

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — Illinois State Police using a helicopter located a missing Rantoul man late Tuesday night, about four hours after he was reported missing from his home on an evening where the temperature dropped to 10 degrees.

Melvin Fox was spotted walking in a large farm field about one-half mile south of Chandler Road and one-half mile west of U.S. 45 in rural Rantoul. The location is about a mile from where he was last seen.

Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said Fox was in stable condition. He was transported to Carle Hospital, Urbana, for precautionary reasons.

Fox’s family reported him missing from his home in the South Pointe area at 7:49 p.m.

The public was notified Fox is non-verbal and they should not approach him if they saw him. Fox was discovered about 11:31 p.m.

“We believe he was outside the entire time,” Bouse said, adding that Fox was wearing a winter coat but had on no other winter gear.

Other agencies helping in the search were Rantoul Fire Department, Rantoul Recreation Department, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and University of Illinois Police.

Bouse said about 35 people were involved in “some facet of the incident response.”

news@rantoulpress.com

