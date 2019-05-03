In visit with students, Carter stresses character as well as accomplishments

RANTOUL — Our ancestors have laid the foundation for us. It is up to those living today to appreciate and follow it.

That is one of the messages Margurette Carter, retired teacher and former assistant principal at J.W. Eater Junior High School, gave to members of the fourth- and fifth-grade Resource students at Pleasant Acres Elementary School.

Resource teacher Deb Johnson said Carter “gave us lots of facts about black history, read poems from the book, “Dream A World Anew” and said everyone should value education and recognize the power of learning. Carter said education used to be a method of freedom, but today, sometimes people take it for granted.

She quoted Malcolm X, “Education is the passport to freedom,” and said people need to be able to read and write to get anywhere in life. But people should also have a kind heart, think of others and be their brother’s keeper.

Booker T. Washington said, “You may fill your heads with knowledge or skillfully train your hands, but unless it is based upon high, upright character, upon a true heart, it will amount to nothing.”

Carter showed photos of people bringing in cotton and read a story that revealed the many things that were invented by black people.

“She was amazing,” Johnson said of Carter. “She was engaging and taught my kids so much about, not just black history, but about diversity in general, perseverance and having the strength and courage to follow your dreams.”

Helping in the class was Johnson’s assistant, Leatrice Pace, and Patricia Valente, who is the English as a Second Language coordinator who translated for the ESL students in the class.

