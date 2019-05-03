Rantoul candidate forum set March 14

RANTOUL — A candidate forum for local village, school and library candidates in the April 2 election will be held later this month.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Rantoul Municipal Building, 333 S. Tanner St. It is co-sponsored by Rantoul Residents for Representation, The League of Women Voters of Champaign County and the Rantoul Press.

While those three entities will co-sponsor the event, The League of Women Voters will facilitate the nonpartisan and impartial event.

Candidates for Rantoul Village Board, Rantoul City Schools board, Rantoul Township High School board and Rantoul Public Library board will be invited to attend.

In addition to being open to the public to attend, the forum may be viewed live on the village website https://myrantoul.com/507/Live-Streaming-Video or its livestream account https://livestream.com/MyRantoul or on the village Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Rantoul.IL

Rantoul Residents for Representation President Mike Schlosser outlined the forum format.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to make an opening statement of no more than two minutes to address qualifications, reasons for running and, if time permits, his or her top priorities if elected.

Candidates will then be asked to answer questions from the audience. The questions will be written on index cards, screened to eliminate duplicates and personal attacks and then presented to the moderator.

Candidates will alternate in answering questions first and will have one minute to answer. Each participant will then have two minutes for a closing statement.

A table will be made available at which candidates may display campaign material.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to get to know the candidates better and discover where they stand on important issues,” Schlosser said. “Regardless of position, those we vote for will be making important decisions that affect all of us. Such an event empowers the public and exemplifies democracy.”



Rantoul Village Board candidates

Four candidates will be running for three four-year terms on the village board. They are incumbents Henry “Hank” Gamel, Chad Smith and Sherry Johnson (she was appointed last year to fill the unexpired term of Rich Medlen) and former trustee Gary Wilson and

Two candidates are running to fill one two-year term on the village board — newcomers Mark Wilkerson and Jasmyne Boyce.



Rantoul City Schools board

Six candidates are running for three positions on Rantoul City Schools Board.

They are incumbents Joan Fitzgarrald, John Brotherton and Andy Graham (he was appointed to fill an unexpired term) and newcomers Jack Anderson, Joe Robinson and Edwin Everly. Nelson Cuevas, who filed to run, later withdrew his candidacy.



RTHS board

Five candidates are running for four seats on the Rantoul Township High School board.

They are incumbents Janet Brotherton, Jeremy Larson and Roger Quinlan and newcomers Monica Hall and Matthew Walters.



Library board candidates

Two candidates are running for as many open six-year terms on the Rantoul Public Library board. They are Deborah “Violet” LaPine and Donna Miner.

Seeking to fill a two-year unexpired term on the library board is William C. Wagner Jr.

