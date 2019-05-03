Early voting to begin March 27 in Rantoul

By DEBRA PRESSEY

For Rantoul Press



URBANA — Early voting for the April 2 election has begun, and new Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he and his staff are ready.

“It was a speed-learning curve, but folks have stepped up, and we are prepared,” he said.

The first early-voting opportunities will be at one Champaign County location only, at the county clerk’s office in Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., Urbana



Eight other locations in Champaign-Urbana, Mahomet, St. Joseph, at The Gathering Place in Rantoul and Tolono will be available for early voting starting March 27, and will be open through election day. Early voting will continue through Monday, April 1.

For the first election he’s running since he was elected county clerk, Ammons said his staff has gone “over and above,” and he’s feeling good about preparations that have been made.

“We’re working hard to be prepared for different scenarios,” he said.

About 1,700 people have requested a vote-by-mail ballot to date, Ammons said. There’s still time for others to do likewise.

“We are strongly encouraging people to go to the website, fill out the information for a vote by mail request, or call the (clerk’s) office,” he said.

Once early voting begins at the Illini Union, it will take place in the first-floor Pine Lounge room through election day, Ammons said. His office met with staff at the Illini Union and UI student government representatives about how to best avoid what happened in the November 2018 general election, when there was a long line of voters on a staircase to a fourth-floor polling place.

Early voting at the county clerk’s office will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 26. After that, there also will be extended hours at that location for evening and weekend voting up until the election.

dpressey@news-gazette.com