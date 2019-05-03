Allen saves young boy from drowning

RANTOUL — Belynda Allen was strolling on the beach with a friend at St. Petersburg, Fla., with a glass of wine in hand. The intent was to watch the sunset.

Plans changed when she saw someone struggling in the water.

It was a 10-year-old boy who was unable to handle the waves.

“We looked out, and we saw a little guy out there in the water totally by himself, and there was nobody around him,” Allen said.

The youngster went under, and Allen said it looked as if the waves were pulling him down.

“I kept watching him, and it pulled him under, and he didn’t come up,” said Allen, a Villa Grove resident who serves as the executive director of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.

Allen handed her friend her glass of wine and said she began running faster than she ever had. Running and praying, headed for the boy in trouble.

She made it in time to haul the 10-year-old out of the water and pull him back to shore. Allen said she got to the youngster before he needed CPR.

“He was so scared. I was scared. It happened really quickly, Allen said.

She called the incident “a miracle because it’s a big ocean. It was really instinctive. I was just praying, ‘Let me get to him. Let me get to him.’”

Allen said she believes she was in that place for a reason.

“I’m a big believer in prayer,” she said.

Allen said she swam under the water, and when her fingers connected with the boy, she pulled him up.

The boy — his name is Mustafah — stood there for four or five minutes before his family walked up.

“They didn’t understand what I was saying, and I didn’t understand what they were saying,” but apparently they were close enough to have seen Allen save the boy.

“My friend was like, ‘Wow, that just happened!’ I took my wine, and we watched the sunset.”

It was a sweeter sunset than she has experienced in quite a while.

