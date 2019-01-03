Updated: Semi rollover causes partial closure of I-57

Updated 6:25 p.m. Friday



CHAMPAIGN — A merging northbound semi tractor trailer filled with hogs that was headed toward Rantoul crashed, overturning on Interstate 57, just north of the Interstate 74 interchange Friday morning.

Several hogs escaped the trailer and were roaming free along the interstate.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the semi — Trevar C. Fischer, 37, of Ferdinand, Ind. — was ticketed for improper lane usage. He was not injured. However, the driver of a vehicle with which the truck collided — Kirankumar V. Topudurti, 59, of Champaign — was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, at 10:51 a.m., the semi tractor trailer was merging onto I-57 northbound from I-74 westbound. A 2017 Maroon Acura driven by Topudurti was northbound in the right lane when Fischer crossed over the solid line from the merging lane into the right lane of the interstate, striking Topudurti’s vehicle.

The Acura crossed over the center median and across both lanes of southbound I-57, coming to rest facing south on the exit ramp from I-57 southbound to I-74 westbound.

Fischer lost control of the truck, which rolled over onto the driver’s side. The trailer came to rest on its side in the center median, and the truck tractor came to rest on its side in the northbound lanes of traffic.

There was no report on the fate of the hogs, which were being driven to the Rantoul pork processing plant.

Original story:

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police personnel are on the scene of a rollover semi tractor trailer crash on Interstate 57, just north of the Interstate 74 interchange.

The truck was carrying hogs headed north to Rantoul Foods.

The crash, which happened near mile post 238, caused partial lane closure.

The public was urged to use caution or use an alternate route.