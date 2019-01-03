Potomac school board to discuss superintendent search

POTOMAC — The Potomac school board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, to discuss the search for a new superintendent of schools.

The meeting, which will be in closed session due to the discussion of personnel, will be held in the grade school conference room.

The Oakwood school board last month voted to hire Potomac Superintendent Larry Maynard to head its school district. Maynard has served in the Potomac post for the last 1 1/2 years.

Maynard will succeed Gary Lewis, who will be sworn in as the regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties July 1. Lewis has been an educator for 22 years, and an administrator for 19 of them. He has led the Oakwood district since 2015.

