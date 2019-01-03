Could village deal to sell hangars, AT&T building be in jeopardy? Prospective buyer again wants to amend deal

RANTOUL — A Los Angeles businessman has once again put the brakes on an agreement in which he would buy the four large airport hangars and the AT&T building from the city at the former Chanute Air Force Base.

John Van Der Velde has presented yet another request for a change to the agreement.

The Rantoul Village Board will consider the proposal in closed session at Tuesday night’s monthly study session.

This is the seventh proposed amendment change presented by Van Der Velde. The village board has agreed to the last six amendments. It is unknown if trustees will go along with a seventh.

AJ Thoma of Coldwell Banker Commercial Development Realtors, which is shopping several village-owned properties, said while Van Der Velde has changed his proposals numerous times, each time it has changed in scope.

“It’s always grown in size” monetarily and in terms of property, Thoma said. “Three of those was adding properties.”

Van Der Velde’s original proposal presented in February 2018 was to buy hangars 1-3 on the former base. He later amended that to also include the AT&T call center building and then increased the scope to include Hangar 4.

He has also changed repayment terms of the agreement.

Prior to this latest proposal, the agreement called for the village to receive a little more than $2 million from Van Der Velde at the time of closing. And then 15 months after that, a balloon payment of $5.9 million was to be due to the village.

Under that agreement, the village was to provide seller financing on the properties through March 2020, at which time the village would receive the balloon payment.

The village would then retain deeds or be the first lienholder against the property while the buyer made payments of $2.25 million minus a sales commission of $490,500 for a final number of $2.026 million. The seller finance figure would total $5.925 million. Van Der Velde would provide payments at an interest rate of 4.5 percent for 15 months.

The village would then lease back Hangar 3 for 15 months at a cost of $45,416 per month.

Due diligence in which Van Der Velde’s bank was to secure its own appraisal and finalize analysis of the deal and of the buyer and his investors was due to be completed no later than mid-February. However, before that deadline was reached, Van Der Velde came to the village with the latest proposed change.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said he cannot disclose the terms of Van Der Velde’s latest proposal because it involves a property sale transaction.

Eisenhauer believes it is worth making the change, saying, “I believe this is a deal that is still worth pursuing from the village’s perspective, which is why we have continued to work in good faith and negotiate in good faith and hope, at the end of the day, that we can come to a ... closing on the purchase.”



Budget presentation

Tuesday night’s meeting will also include a presentation of the proposed village budget.

Village officials are hopeful the budget process does not drag out like it did during last year’s sometimes-contentious process.

A hearing on the budget will be scheduled at 5:45 p.m., just prior to the regular March 12 board meeting. A special meeting will be held March 26 to vote on the budget.

Eisenhauer said one item in the budget proposal will include the privitazation of landscaping installation and maintenance around the community.

“One of the efforts we want to try to make in the community is to try to enhance the appearance of the town, so we want to focus some efforts on lanscaping, whether the four entrances to town or downtown or village hall itself,” Eisenhauer said.

The plan is to contract out for the work rather than hire someone to do it. Eisenhauer said recognizing that the village needs to begin preparing for the gradual increase in the minimum wage is a factor in that planned change.

Two companies presented bids to do the work. Eisenhauer is recommending the village approve the bid of Deem Landscaping, Urbana, at a cost of $29,850.

The maintenance agreement with Rantoul Park District is also on the agenda.

Under the agreement, the park district would continue to pay the village $50,000 a year in exchange for the village’s maintenance of park district grounds and repair of district equipment. The park district would provide parts for the equipment repairs.



Trip to D.C.

Eisenhauer said he and Mayor Chuck Smith returned last week from a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., where they met with area legislators.

They met with U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-15) and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13).

Eisenhauer said Shimkus “provided us with a significant amount of time so we could update him on some projects.”

They met with Davis “to update him on the projects at hand in the hopes he becomes familiar with what we want to bring to the community so they will be prepared in advance,” Eisenhauer said.

He said it also provided an opportunity to lobby with the Illinois Municipal Electric Association regarding several articles of legislation.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

