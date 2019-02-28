Rantoul man charged with hitting ex with car jack, stealing her TV

URBANA — A Rantoul man remained in jail Wednesday following his arrest Monday for allegedly breaking into the home of an ex-girlfriend and striking her in the leg with a car jack.

Champaign County Judge John Kennedy set bond Tuesday for Joshua A. Davis, 31, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Garrard Street, at $100,000 and told him to be back in court April 16.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said deputies were sent about 7:45 p.m. Monday to Rowena Drive in Urbana, where a woman had returned home and saw Davis, an ex-boyfriend, outside.

She entered her home and found a back door open and her television missing. She then went outside and saw Davis, who Apperson said approached the woman in an aggressive manner and threw a car jack at her, which hit her in the leg. He then fled.

Rantoul police later located Davis in that village early Tuesday. A report said he resisted arrest while officers tried to get him in custody, prompting them to use a Taser on him.

On Tuesday, Davis was charged with residential burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

If convicted of the most serious charge of residential burglary, Davis could go to prison for between four and 15 years.

Apperson said police did not find the woman’s television.

