Potomac garden club to sell commemorative bricks

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club has set a date of May 1 as the deadline for commemorative brick orders.

The sale of the bricks will fund the club’s butterfly garden mural project. An artist from the area is using their ideas, which include an artesian well, butterflies, and flowers, to come up with a design that will complement the area.

Those interested in ordering may obtain an order form from the Potomac Public Library or Gifford State Bank, or may email Angie Walsh at jawalsh76@yahoo.com for further information.



— The Potomac Church of Christ will be the setting for the Potomac seniors lunch at noonThursday, March 7.

Loretta Burke and Linda Chestnut will host. Please bring a side dish to share, as well as an appetite for food and good company.



— The book club will be discussing “The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

An English nurse is brought to a small Irish village to observe what appears to be a miracle — a girl said to have survived without food for months. She soon finds herself fighting to save the child’s life.

The discussion will take place at the Potomac Public Library, and everyone is welcome to attend.



— The Potomac American Legion will host a “jam session” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Legion building.

This is an opportunity to listen to talented local musicians, or, if you happen to be one of those, to join in. Food and drink will be available for purchase.



— The Armstrong-Ellis spelling team recently competed in a sectional tournament, earning a third place.

The team is coached by Carolyn Rice. Team members are Kalie Hardwick, Zoe Turner, Kameron Neal and Stephen Neal.

The Scholastic Bowl season will start its season March 4. The team will consist of students from both Armstrong-Ellis and Potomac grade schools.



— Potomac Public Library will have Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. March 4, 6 and 7.

A craft will be the adult activity at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, and a children’s craft will be offered from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 7.



— Thought for the week: “Be not simply good — be good for something.”- Henry David Thoreau



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







