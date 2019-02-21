Couple reports bullets struck vehicle

RANTOUL — A local couple reported damage to their vehicle from someone shooting at it.

Village police said the couple indicated bullets broke a rear quarter window, and a bullet hole was found in the rear hatch.

Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said metal fragments from one of the bullets was recovered inside the vehicle.

He said there is no suspect information.

The damage, which was reported Feb. 16, occurred in the 1400 block of Harper Drive.

The victims are a 62-year-old female and a 60-year-old male.

