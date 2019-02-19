Village board hears about program to keep young adults from re-entering criminal court system

RANTOUL — Young adults who have been in the criminal justice system face a 44 percent recidivism (tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend) rate. Staff with the Young Adult Re-Entry Program want to greatly reduce that number.

Jeremy Bell, youth workforce development coordinator for the program, operated through the Regional Planning Commission, said the program seeks to contribute to the life, educational and career goals of those young people ages 18 to 24 served.

It caters “to those affected by the justice system — those placed on parole and probation and people who have been incarcerated,” Bell said. “It will serve primarily those who live in high-crime and poverty areas.”

The goal is to provide resources to help turn those young people’s lives around.

The program assists with college and career counseling, career development and helps them to establish “their own career.” Staff help the clients with job readiness, teaching them how to keep a job and develop good work habits. The program also offers job placement services, finding and placing clients in high-demand jobs.

It offers mentoring services in addition to legal services. The program works with Land of Lincoln Legal Services for the sealing and expunging of records. It also offers case management, access to referrals for housing, child-care counseling and offers a behavioral assessment.

Participants can take a career scope to determine what type of job they would be good at, and offers follow-up services.

In case management, program staff take clients to job interviews and are “there in times of need to offer positive decision-making and career-planning mentoring.”

The program serves Rantoul, Champaign-Urbana and smaller communities such as Thomasboro, Gifford, Bondville, Seymour and Ludlow.

Information on individuals who might qualify for the program may be sent to Bell at the Young Adult Re-Entry Program office at the Office of Illinois Employment and Training, 1307 N. Mattis Ave. in Champaign.

Bell said the program is funded through a $1.5 million U.S. Department of Labor and Training Administration grant.

Community partners are the Champaign County Re-Entry Program, the Champaign County and U.S. Probation offices, Rosecrance, Carle Clinic, the Rantoul Village Board, Illinois Department of Corrections, Dream Opportunity Center and Land of Lincoln Legal Service.

“This program is going to change so many lives. It’s done so already,” Bell said.

The education is free, and the program even pays for participants’ gas or bus tickets, or staff will take them to school if no other ride is available. Participants working toward their GED or “some other type of certificate” will be paid.

Program officials outlined the program at last week’s monthly Rantoul Village Board meeting.



Vacant Property Purchase Program

In action items, the board formally approved the Vacant Property Purchase Program.

On a trial basis, seven parcels will be made available for sale to the public — first to individuals who own property adjacent to the parcels for sale for $100 apiece —and later, if the lots are not sold after 30 days, to other Rantoul residents for $250. The parcels are located at 114, 1136 and 1130 Clark St., 1600 Eater Drive, 1300 and 1361 Fairlawn Drive and 516 N. Penfield St.

The open application process begins March 1.

The village owns more than 50 such vacant properties. If the pilot program proves successful, the remaining parcels are expected to put up for sale.



Committee appointments

The board also approved several committee appointments. They include

• Craig Rogers to the Citizens Advisory Committee (term to expire 2022)

• Debbie Jeffers to the Citizens Advisory Committee (2021)

• Tony Peyton to the Citizens Advisory Committee (2020)

• Peyton to the Human Relations Committee (2021).



Other business

The board also:

• Approved the rezoning of parcels from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-4 (multi-family residential) on four adjoining parcels at 332, 346, 356 and 358 North Drive.

• Approved the rezoning of land at 612-614 and 628 Liberty Ave. from Champaign County AG-2 (agriculture district) to the village I-1 (industrial).

• Approved annexation of the Liberty Avenue property into the village.

• Approved an ordinance change pertaining to the appointment of lieutenants within the police department. The lieutenants will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the Police and Fire Commission and will be placed under the procedures for most employees in the village, and will be appointed from among full-time sergeants within the department.

• Learned the village finance department, for the 21st straight year, had received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The department was recognized for its policy documents, financial plan for the village, operational guide and communication device.



Public participation

Resident Wendell Golston thanked everyone from the village who participated in the Feb. 9 Martin Luther King Day of Service program held at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

Golston also commented on items that had been dumped along U.S. 136 near Chanute Street in east Rantoul, including box springs, a sofa, headboards, mattresses and love seat.

“I know you want to help people, but we also have to look at the integrity as well as the cleanliness of the village,” Golston told the board. “It reflects on all of us who live here.”



The board also heard from Police Chief Tony Brown, who announced individuals who would like to participate in the annual Champaign County Citizen Police Academy, which runs every Thursday from April 4 to June 6, may contact the police department.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about what the police department does and the police departments in the county do,” Brown said. “Those who participate in it really seem to enjoy it.”

Brown said 10 people from Rantoul participated in the academy last year.

