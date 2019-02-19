Potomac area seniors to strut their stuff at adult prom

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Potomac Sons of the American Legion will sponsor an adult prom with a Goodwill theme (feel free to shop at or wear used dress attire).

It will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Legion.

Ticket holders will also be eligible for a TV drawing.

Contact Mike Tholl, 219-208-9712 or Alden Hoskins, 217-274-5476 for tickets, or purchase at the door.



— A few days remain to help the students at Potomac Grade School raise money for the Kids Heart Challenge, which is affiliated with the American Heart Association.

To donate, contact the school at 217-987-6155, or check out their page at www2.heart.org. The deadline for this fundraiser is March 1.



— The seventh- and eighth-grade Potomac-Armstrong middle school girls volleyball teams finished high in Vermilion County competition.

The seventh-grade team won the county championship, while the eighth-grade team earned second place the following evening.

Both are coached by Shawna Jameson and Katrina Nowaczyk.



— Students in grades first through third at Potomac Grade School were treated to a visit from Susan Biggs Warner of the Vermilion County Conservation District and her friend Fletcher, a 15-year-old corn snake.

Those brave enough had a chance to pet the nonvenomous, docile creature. The snake’s visit was in conjunction with a lesson on reptiles and amphibians, part of an annual winter program in which the district visits every school in Vermilion County.



— Potomac Grade School continues to collect Box Tops for Education, as well as Tyson A+ labels.

Turn in donations of either at the school office. The money raised provides special activities for the students.

— At the Potomac Public Library this week, Homework Club will be held from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 27, and 28. Children can participate in Lego building from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, and a craft from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28.

The adults will have their turn at a craft at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Due to the popularity of the Homework Club, Librarian Elizabeth Osborn is accepting donations of snacks for the students, and would like to thank those who have given goodies.



— Armstrong archery members continue to shine with their participation in the Danville Ullr (Viking God of Archery) tournament.

Overall, Potomac Grade School finished first, and the high school came in second place.

In the elementary boys category, Luke Townsend placed first, which was also an individual state-qualifying score. Levi Bridgman shot for a ninth place, and Jasper Pesek placed 10th.

Elementary girls’ scores include a first for Makenna Ackerman, a top 10 elementary overall, and individual state qualifying score; a fifth place for Cheyenne Howie; sixth for Elle Jameson; and eighth for Kaylyn Hayes. Brayden Nelson scored a fourth place in the middle school boys’ division.

High school boys include first, Jayce Townsend, a top-10 overall high school and individual state qualifying score; and eighth place for Aidan Cunningham, and an individual state-qualifying score.

High school girls placing were Emma Jameson, sixth place; and Madison Pollitt, seventh place. Both girls had individual state-qualifying scores.



— Thought for the week: “When a man tells you that he got rich through hard work, ask him: ‘Whose?’ “ — Don Marquis



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com





