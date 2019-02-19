New businesses coming to Fisher

FISHER — The community’s business climate is looking up with the announcement two new businesses will be opening in the coming weeks.

A dental office will open in town March 11, and a bakery and ice cream shop later in the year.

The village board learned at last week’s monthly meeting of the developments and learned of a planned electrical system upgrade and continuation of a summer festival.

Dr. David Noh and a partner will open Fisher Dental in the former pharmacy facility.

Mayor Mike Bayler and Village Administrator Jeremy Reale have met with Noh and partner, who also operate clinics in Champaign, Mahomet and Onarga.

The office will be open on Mondays and until noon on Saturday to start, with more hours coming as needed. A meet-and-greet session with public is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at at the community center.

The doctors will introduce themselves and answer questions about their services and the types of insurance they accept.



Ice cream, bakery

Bayler and Reale announced another new business for the town.

Sited for the other half of Ingold’s Meat and Deli, will be Crow Ridge Ice Cream and Bakery.

That opening is set for mid- to-late April.



Infrastructure improvement

The board also learned about Ameren’s planned infrastructure improvement project for this year. It will involve replacing poles, transformers and other equipment to upgrade the aging delta system that serves the village.

It should result in improved electric service for customers. The work is scheduled for early summer through November.

Customers may experience temporary disruptions in service while crews are working. The project will need to be coordinated with the upcoming Third Street resurfacing project, the main street through town.

Tom Overmyer of Fehr Graham Engineering reported the resurfacing project will be put out to bid this month, with bids opened March 5. He estimates the project will cost about $400,000 to resurface north Third Street from Front Street to the edge of town. Costs for alternate projects are $30,000 for microsurfacing the downtown section only and $61,000 for seal-coating portions of south Third and a portion of south First Street.



Security camera update

Reale reported on his efforts to obtain public works department building security cameras.

He’s obtained one bid. But he learned of a much-cheaper alternative from Mark Varner of the school district, where Varner installed cameras.

The cameras and equipment can be purchased directly through Amazon for less than $600. Varner has offered to assist with the installation of the cameras and setting up the recording equipment in the office.



Lucky Foot Festval

Reale also reported the Lucky Foot Festival has been scheduled for June 8. With a move to the second weekend of June, the event will no longer conflict with the Bunnie Classic Golf Outing but will now coincide with the Little League Pig-Out.

The business association and Little League officials will work together to ensure both events complement each other, and some of the Lucky Foot components earlier in the day may be relocated closer to the park to draw festival visitors to the Little League event and possibly draw those in town for the Pig-Out to the evening events in downtown.

Reale said he has met with Brandon Chandler about the planned development of a lot he is acquiring at the corner of Green and Fifth streets, across from the grade school.

Chandler wants to build a four-unit, two-story multi-family structure on the R-2 property facing Fifth Street. But Chandler will need to petition for a variance on the setback requirements. He plans to do that in March.

Also Bayler told the board he spoke with 4-H leader Paula Zwilling, who wanted suggestions for another service project the group could do for the village.

Bayler told her the group could make more planter boxes, like last year’s, landscape around the new welcome signs or build a couple of benches to complement the new playground equipment for Lammle Park.

