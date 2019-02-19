More good news for RTHS taxpayers

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School tax rate will be lowered further still, thanks to a state property tax relief grant.

Superintendent Scott Amerio told the board at its monthly meeting last week that the grant, on top of the reduced levy passed earlier in the school year, will lower the RTHS tax rate from $2.95 per $100 of assessed valuation to $2.68 per $100 assessed valuation. That’s a reduction of about $135 on a $150,000 home, he said.

“It’s good news and bad news,” Amerio said of the grant.

The district had applied for $556,000 in tax abatement but was awarded $50,165. Actual reimbursement from the state to the district will be $48,667. It wasn’t as much as had been hoped for, but Amerio felt fortunate to have received anything at all. Had all the eligible schools on the list ahead of RTHS applied and received the maximum grant, the district would not have seen a penny.

However, the $48,000 is added to the district’s base funding and will continue to be received year after year. Amerio anticipates the district will be eligible again next year, as long as the state continues to fund the program, though RTHS is likely to be further down the list.

Amerio also pointed out that due to the Champaign County 5 percent tax cap, the district will not be able to “jump back up” to the $2.95 rate.

“We have to live by that levy foundation we set,” he said.

Another boon to taxpayers is district use of e-rate funds. The district is eligible to receive $110,000 in e-rate funds to be used for infrastructure updates and expansion to accommodate the increase in student use of computers, math teacher Greg Van Hoorn said.

E-rate will pay 80 percent of the cost, and the district will pay the remaining 20 percent.

A portion of the funds would be used to train Van Hoorn to manage the infrastructure, though the district would continue to have support relationships with providers.

Amerio said the district is not receiving the level of service it desires from the existing management provider.

E-rate, according to Wikipedia, is the commonly used name for the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund. The fund is administered by the Universal Service Administration under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission. It provides discounts to schools and libraries that make telecommunications and internet access affordable and is funded by a universal service fee charged to providers of interstate or international telecommunications.

Eligibility is determined by the number of students participating in the National School Lunch Program or by rural/urban designation.



Medical cannabis policy

The first action taken by the board included first reading of 13 amended board policies.

The most significant changes were to 7:190 Student Behavior and 7:270 Administering Medicines, in connection with the new state Ashley’s Law regarding medical cannabis.

“We have not had an issue with that yet. Just in case it ever comes up, we will have procedures that follow the law and do not violate the rights of students who need that medicine,” Amerio said.

The section in Policy 7:190 on prohibited student conduct was changed so that students prescribed medical cannabis under Ashley’s Law will not be disciplined for possession or use of the drug.

Policy 7:270 was amended to allow, under Ashley’s Law, a parent or guardian to register with the Illinois Department of Public Health as a designated caregiver to administer a medical cannabis infused product to a student on school premises or school bus.

Certain conditions must be met. The student and designated caregiver must possess valid registry identification cards issued by the IDPH. Copies of the cards must be provided to the district. The parent or guardian must submit a school medication authorization form for medical cannabis.

The policy also defines “medical cannabis-infused product” and prohibits administration by smoking and vaping.

After cannabis is administered, the policy requires it to be removed from school premises or the school bus. It may not be administered in a manner that creates disruption of the educational environment or exposes other students to the product.

School attendance may not be denied solely because medical cannabis administration is required during school hours.

However, given the fact that cannabis remains illegal under federal law, the district may refuse to implement the amended sections of the policy if the district is in danger of losing federal funding.

The policy was also amended to address supply and administration of undesignated asthma medication.

Policy 4:170 Safety was amended to require a law enforcement school shooting drill and evaluation of student and school personnel preparedness to occur no later than 90 days after the first day of school.

The policy on concussion and head injuries, which was amended earlier, was amended again to require distribution of an IDPH brochure about concussion to injured students or their parents or guardians.

Other amended policies cover board member oath/conduct, insufficient fund checks/debt recovery, hiring process/criteria, expenses, substitute teachers, curriculum content, attendance/truancy, health examinations/vaccinations/exclusion of students, student support services and suicide/depression awareness/prevention.



Science department initiatives

Science team leader Trisha Freeman headed a presentation about science department initiatives. One is chemical disposal.

“We’re finding there’s a lot of old chemicals. It’s probably time to start looking at that and taking care of that,” Freeman said. “That’s going to be a big job.”

An outside assessment of chemical storage and waste disposal has generated a plan. Freeman said an initial disposal effort will be made and then a system implemented for annual disposal. She is waiting for a response from the Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield about a one-time free disposal.

Another initiative is introduction of a Python Computer Coding Club.

“It’s like a mini-experience in coding,” teacher Elina Ahn said. “Students don’t do coding in (primary) schools, so it’s not intuitive.”

Ahn said the club would give students interested in computer science an opportunity to learn about coding so they wouldn’t be “surprised” by it later.

The science team also screened a video produced by parent Mike Lykins that showed students conducting lab experiments. The AP biology class learned to separate DNA, which Freeman said is the same process used to eliminate a crime suspect.



Advisory board update

Amerio said the advisory board, which is made up of representatives from RTHS and the feeder schools, met last month.

“I think this group has become really comfortable with each other,” Amerio said.

They discussed the art programs at the feeder schools in anticipation of collaborating on a beautification project in downtown Rantoul.

Such projects have another benefit.

“When you poll kids about what made them comfortable with the high school before they come, it’s the interactions they have with high school kids,” Amerio said.

The advisory board also discussed collaborating on and sharing the cost of bringing in powerful speakers for professional development as well as for sharing with the wider communities.

In other business, Gillian Gawenda was recognized as February student of the month.

Amerio reported that 1 percent school facility county sales tax receipts for the month totaled $52,638, which is more than any previous February.

The board accepted resignations from Nathaniel Lackey, math teacher hired for the 2019-2020 school year, and English teacher Amber Laquet, whose husband has accepted a job in the Chicago area. Her resignation is effective at the end of the school year.

Rich Thomas and Missy Adkins were appointed assistant softball coaches, Allen Jones Sr. and James Crites as assistant baseball coaches, Allen Jones Jr. and Keegan Brooks to volunteer assistant baseball posts and Amy Rife to music department volunteer.

