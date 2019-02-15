Nursing home sale date may be pushed to April 21

URBANA — The sale of the Champaign County Nursing Home may be delayed yet again.

The latest state-imposed deadline to close the transaction expires at the end of this month, but another extension — until April 1 — is being sought from regulators.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to act on the extension request at its March 5 meeting in Bolingbrook.

That state board had approved the change of ownership for the nursing home in October 2018, and in December agreed to extend the sale deadline by three months.

But a Chicago attorney representing the applicants said in a letter this month to the state board that more time is still needed to meet the conditions necessary for completing the sale.

The Champaign County Board had originally approved the $11 million sale of the nursing home last May, with plans to complete the sale in August 2018.

Since then, the corporate names of the buyers have been changed to University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC and University Rehab Real Estate LLC, which are expected to take possession of the nursing home and rename it University Rehabilitation Center of C-U right after the sale closes.

One factor that had been holding up the sale has been addressed.

As of Jan. 23, the county nursing home had corrected the deficiencies related to a Jan. 3 state Department of Public Health inspection, according to the letter from Chicago attorney Anne Cooper to the state board.

“The applicants are diligently working to transfer the existing contracts and to obtain a new license for the skilled nursing facility,” the letter said.

That included the state approving plans of correction and the nursing home clearing all of the deficiencies.

A separate communication to the state board from Cooper said the buyer is waiting for a new license to be issued before filing for a change of ownership with Medicaid and Medicare. Under Medicare rules, the owner must file for the change of ownership within 60 days of completing the sale, she said.

In recent months, county officials have approved two multimillion-dollar bailouts for the Urbana nursing home.

In December, the county board approved $2.7 million in funding to keep the nursing home in operation for another couple of months. And last month, the county board

approved another $6 million in nursing home expenses both to pay off bills to nursing home vendors dating back to 2015 and to write off nursing home bad debt.

