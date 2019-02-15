Air Force begins taking public comments on dissolving Chanute environmental oversight panel

A tracked excavator and an off-road articulated dump truck were used during waste-consolidation activities associated with the Landfill 4 landfill cap construction in 2011 at the former Chanute Air Force Base. The Air Force began taking public comments Friday on plans to dissolve the citizen panel that oversees cleanup of the base — the Restoration Advisory Board.

RANTOUL — The Air Force began a 30-day statement period on Friday in which the public can comment on the plan to dissolve — or adjourn — the Restoration Advisory Board that has helped to oversee environmental cleanup efforts on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

Since the base closed in 1993, the Air Force has completed the cleanup, or records of decision for cleanup have been reached, for more than 250 sites.

Most of the former base property has been transferred from the Air Force to village of Rantoul or other property owners.

Individuals who have comments or would like to learn more about the cleanup, the Restoration Advisory Board or the adjournment process may contact Paul Carroll, the environmental coordinator for the former base, at paul.carroll.1@us.af.mil or the Air Force Public Affairs Office at 866-725-7617 or afimsc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

The board has seen its input and the frequency of its meetings decrease over the years as the cleanup has progressed. Initially it met quarterly. That was changed to semi-annually a few years ago. And the meetings have been more of a time for the Air Force and contractors to inform the board — and the public — on how cleanup efforts have progressed.

“I would just like to say that we don’t have much input,” RAB member Debra Rawlings told Carroll at the the board’s last meeting in November. “There isn’t much we can offer you anymore. Originally, and this is my understanding, there were more Air Force (retired Air Force personnel serving on the RAB) who had a greater understanding of the base.”

While the RAB would no longer meet, the Air Force could continue to keep the public informed on any remaining cleanup projects. How that information is provided would have to be decided. One idea was to present the information at village board meetings.

Carroll said the public’s interest in base cleanup appears to have waned over the years.

“As far as Chanute is concerned, there is a general lack of community-wide interest,” Carroll said.

The final decision on adjourning the RAB will be made by Dr. Stephen TerMaath, chief BRAC Program Management Division, Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

Before adjourning the RAB, the Air Force would also consult the state, United States EPA and RAB members.

In a recent email, the Air Force provided a report that answers several common questions about the cleanup process.

The Air Force said the water on the former base is safe to drink. It comes from the Rantoul Public Works system and meets the standards set by the Illinois EPA. The report indicates the groundwater issues at the former base have no impact on the quality of drinking water provided through the water system.

Any contaminated water on the former base is in the shallow Wisconsinan groundwater system that has low yield and is not used for drinking water. Drinking water from the deeper Illinoian and pre-Illinoian aquifers are tested regularly and provided to water customers as required by law.

The Wisconsinan groundwater is separated from the deeper aquifers by a hard, clay liner. Water from below the clay layer has been sampled by the Air Force, according to the report, to ensure it is not contaminated.

The Air Force said since cleanup began in the 1990s, extensive information has been gathered about the locations where hazardous waste was dumped, leaked or spilled. The soil was cleaned up to residential standards at almost all of the sites and to industrial standards at Fire Training Area 2 and landfills in the former industrial area. Land-use controls are in place to prevent access to the areas.

It is safe to plant a garden and grow vegetables on the former base, according to the report. The only restrictions are at Fire Training Area 2 and the landfills.

No homes or businesses are exposed to any contamination, the Air Force said. However, some businesses might be close to wells used to sample groundwater and monitor cleanup progress.

There are a few areas on the former base where perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid from the previous fire training, demonstrations and fire-suppression activities “traveled over time into the shallow Wisconsinan groundwater.” Those chemicals have not affected aquifers that supply drinking water. The report indicates the Air Force will continue to address the chemicals at Chanute.

Cleanup on base began in the 1990s and dealt with leaking underground fuel tanks and degreasing chemical spills. The soil at all sites except for Chanute Fields Trap Range 1 has been cleaned up. Groundwater at all but five sites has also been cleaned up.

Two of the five sites have achieved the cleanup goals and are in “the confirmation sampling phase,” according to the Air Force. At the remaining three sites, cleanup systems are in place and continuing to reduce contamination. The cleanup there, however, will not be complete until “a few more years.”

