RANTOUL — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) and Rantoul village trustee Sam Hall will host a coffee and conversation time from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Rantoul Public Library.

Hall said the public is welcome to attend and discuss “whatever is on your mind” and to provide ideas and keep initiatives flowing.

For more information, email Marron at mike@repmarron.com or call (217) 477-0104