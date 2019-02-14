County executive sets two lunches in Rantoul

RANTOUL — New Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has scheduled two community conversation lunches in Rantoul in the coming months to meet with residents.

They are set for Wednesday, March 20, at TK’s Cheesteaks, 112 E. Congress, and Wednesday, June 19, at The Red Wheel, 741 Broadmeadow.

Both stops will last from noon to 1 p.m.

To reserve a seat at the table, contact Tammy Asplund at 217-384-3776 or by email at tasplund@co.champaign.il.us.

