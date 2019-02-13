Man admits to sexual abuse

URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a teen after being found with her in the back seat of a van has been provisionally sentenced to four years of probation.

Ronnell Throw, 21, who listed an address in the 400 block of Marco Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Throw was arrested Dec. 12 after a deputy on patrol found him in the back seat of a van with a 13-year-old girl. The deputy said he had stopped to see if the people in the van, parked north of Urbana not far from the intersection of Leverett and Martin roads, needed help.

Throw and the girl talked to the deputy separately. Throw admitted touching her for his own sexual gratification.

Webber ordered Throw to cooperate with a sex-offender evaluation and, depending on its outcome, will confirm his sentence March 29.

