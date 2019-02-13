Former Rantoul man dead after abduction, car chase in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said two people, including a man who formerly lived in Champaign and Rantoul, are dead following a kidnapping, attempted carjacking and lengthy police chase that started in Missouri and ended in southern Illinois.

Police said Leslie Austin, 39, kidnapped his girlfriend and their child Tuesday night in Jefferson City, Mo. They said the woman was shot during the abduction but survived. Police said she was able to escape with her child after Austin drove into Illinois, where he then fatally shot a 67-year-old man during an attempted carjacking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Austin died after exchanging gunfire with police who stopped his vehicle using "stop sticks" along a road in Greenville, Ill., about halfway between St. Louis and Effingham along Interstate 70. It wasn't immediately known if Mr. Austin shot himself or was shot by officers.

Police said the woman was being treated at a hospital Wednesday. Her condition hasn't been released.

Champaign County court records show Mr. Austin listed a Rantoul address between 2000 and 2008 and a Champaign address between 2008 and 2014.