Village board likely to approve Vacant Property Purchase Program

RANTOUL — The village board was expected to approve adoption of a pilot version of the Vacant Property Purchase Program at Tuesday night’s monthly board meeting.

Seven properties would be included in the initial offering for sale. They include 114, 1136 and 1130 Clark St., 1600 Eater Drive, 1300 and 1361 Fairlawn Drive and 516 North Penfield St.

Village trustee Sam Hall said two changes have been made to the ordinance as outlined in January.

If the buyer of the property opts to sell it within five years, he or she would face a fine of $500 or fair market value of the land, whichever is higher. The original fine was $1,000.

Also, if a fine is assessed, the seller has the option to appeal the fine to the village administrator.

Residents living next to a parcel would have the first option to buy it for $100. The lots may be used to expand the yards of existing homes, for beautification, for gardens, for housing or other uses.

Up to two lots can be purchased per application.

Applicants will be given 60 days from approval date to finalize the purchase. Applicants must be current on property taxes and have no financial obligations to the village of Rantoul.

After 30 days, if no property owner living adjacent to a parcel that is for sale steps forward to buy the property, it will be made available to other residents of Rantoul for a minimum of $250 per parcel.

If two adjacent property owners, for example, bid to buy a parcel, it can be split in half, and the cost will be $50 per half parcel.

If approved by the village board at the February meeting, the resolution and map of available parcels will be placed on the village website. The open application process for adjacent property owners will begin March 1. On April 1, the open application process will begin for non-adjacent residents.

A review of property will take place July 1 to see which village-owned properties should be added to the list. Also, there will be a review of the process to determine the need for any changes to the program.



Zoning, annexation proposals

The board was also asked to approve two zoning and one annexation proposal.

KTRM LLC requested a change in zoning from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-4 (multifamily residential) for the four adjoining parcels at 332, 346, 356 and 358 North Drive.

As a result of the changes, two existing duplexes located on a single lot would be brought into conformance with the village zoning ordinance, and two vacant lots would match the zoning found on three sides of the properties.

Adams Outdoor Advertising requested parcels of land located at 612-614 and 628 Liberty Ave. that hold billboards on the curve along South U.S. 45 be annexed into the village.

The company is also asking that those properties be rezoned from Champaign County AG-2 (agriculture district) to the village I-1 (industrial).

Both zoning requests and the annexation request were recommended by the Village Planning and Zoning Commission and staff.



A change in appointing lieutenants

Police Chief Tony Brown asked the board to amend village code regarding the appointment of lieutenants within the police department.

He asked that lieutenants be removed from jurisdiction of the Police and Fire Commission and be placed under the procedures code for most employees in the village, and that lieutenants be appointed from among full-time sergeants within the department.

Brown also asked that the village code regarding disposal of unclaimed property be amended.

“The police department houses a wide variety of property from evidence, to lost and abandoned property, to property left for safe-keeping,” Brown said.

The new procedures would include a process for notification of owners and timelines for property to be claimed before it is disposed of.



Benefit services provider contract

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer asked the board to approve the selection of Esser Hayes CIBC, Champaign, as the village’s benefit services provider at a cost of $18,000.

The company will provide medical, group Medicare, dental, life, voluntary life, long-term disability and vision brokerage services. It will also provide information on technology the village staff will be able to use and tools to assist with budgeting.



Parade route closure

The board was asked to approve a resolution regarding the annual temporary closing of U.S. 136 for the Fourth of July parade from North Maplewood Drive to East Grove Avenue and from Fredrick Street to Wabash Avenue.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



