Thomasboro fills 3 positions

THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Village Board filled three vacancies at its regular meeting Feb. 4.

Jasmyne Boyce was appointed village clerk to replace Jeremy Reale. Reale resigned in September, but agreed to stay until a replacement was found.

Mayor Tyler Evans hopes to expand Boyce’s duties beyond those of the clerk.

“This is an opportunity to have someone with the knowledge, drive and know-how to get things done, and will help push the agenda on more forward-progress (work),” Evans said.

What he appears to envision is having Boyce lay the foundations for accomplishing goals set when he took office so board meetings would be more efficient and focus on the bigger picture. Other possible tasks Evans mentioned include housing repair committee correspondence, web site and social media updates, and assisting

Office Manager Deanne Wattjes and Treasurer Leon Albers.

Evans said he would like to see Boyce involved in work that generates revenue.

Boyce will be paid $17 per hour during a February training period. What she will be paid after she is sworn in, in March will be determined. Reale was paid an annual stipend of $6,300 and worked an average of 15 to 20 hours per month.

After she is sworn in, Boyce will have a three-month probationary period. Evans hopes to use that time to define the job description and the hours the job will require.

“I hope we can fill $12,000 to $15,000 worth of (work),” Evans said. “If she’s paid to do (work) that produces revenue, that’s justified.”

Trustee Kyle Henegar said he was fine with that.

“It’s great we have somebody interested and hopefully capable of doing the job,” he said.

John Curry was appointed to fill the board seat that has been empty since trustee Anna Martin resigned in December. Curry, who is retired, said he has been a Thomasboro resident for about 40 years.

Gary Rosenbeck, retired from Illinois Department of Transportation highway maintenance, was appointed to part-time public works employee, charged primarily with street maintenance. He will be paid $17 per hour. He was also asked if he would consider taking on responsibility for the water plant.

“I’d give it a try,” Rosenbeck said, but he was concerned about the cost of training for a water-operator license.

His hourly rate raised a question about the hourly rate of $20 paid to a part-time employee who has been plowing snow. That, trustees agreed, will be placed within Rosenbeck’s discretion.

Snow removal came under additional discussion during the meeting.

Trustee Tony Grilo said he had received complaints that plowing had begun too soon after the last snowfall.

“We’ve never set a height for plowing,” he said. “The latest snow, I thought it was enough (for plowing) to be worthwhile. Do we want to set a height, or leave it to discretion?”

It was decided to leave that decision, too, to Rosenbeck’s discretion.

“If you think it needs to be done, go for it,” Grilo said. “If we don’t, we’ll let you know later. Err on the side of caution.”

Larry Miller, representing Peace Lutheran Church, raised concerns about plowing next to the church. He said sidewalks had been covered with snow thrown by the plow and cars parked along the street prevented adequate clearing of the street.

Grilo said parking is prohibited after a 2-inch snowfall.

The board also again discussed a proposal from Illinois American Water for maintenance and operation of the village water plant. The discussion was continued to Feb. 8 when a representative of the company was on hand to answer questions and present a proposal.

Interim Police Chief Mike Martinez reported officer Blake Carey started work Jan. 23 and is training under Martinez.

Martinez also said no citations for traffic or ordinance violations had been written in January. There were 35 calls to METCAD, 25 of which were handled by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. Four formal reports were generated.

In other action, the board:

• Authorized an annual $1,000 grant payment to Community Service Center of Champaign County

• Set Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. as the date for a budget review session

• Tabled authorization of an upgrade for the sewer alarm system

• Authorized designation of Boyce as official signatory for village financial accounts.

news@rantoulpress.com





