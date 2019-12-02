Potomac school chief named to head Oakwood district

OAKWOOD — Potomac Grade School Superintendent/Principal Larry Maynard will be leaving to taked the superintendent’s job at Oakwood.



Maynard, Potomac Grade School’s superintendent/principal for the last 1 ½ years, will start his new assignment July 1. His salary was set at $115,000 the first year.



Maynard will succeed Gary Lewis, who will be sworn in as the regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties July 1. Lewis has been an educator for 22 years, and an administrator for 19 of them. He has led the Oakwood district since 2015.



The district launched a search for Lewis’ successor at the end of October. It received 14 applications, conducted interviews with four candidates and then narrowed down to two finalists.



Maynard is also a veteran educator. A Dwight High School alumnus, Maynard earned studied education and played football at Joliet Junior College and Milliken University.



He earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Illinois State University and later a master’s in education administration from Eastern Illinois University. He earned his superintendency endorsements from Eastern in 2014.



After graduating from Millikin, Maynard was a graduate assistant at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he coached football and track. While working on his first master’s degree, he was hired to teach and coach at Normal Community High School.



Later, he served as head football coach and dean of students at Eureka High School; a teacher and head football coach at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School; and a teacher and football and track coach at Rantoul Township High School.



While earning his second master’s, he was hired as principal at Judah Christian School. He then returned to Rantoul Township High School as dean of students and assistant principal for three years, then served as principal of Hoopeston Area High School for 10 years.



Maynard left Hoopeston to lead Potomac in 2017.



Lewis said Maynard will be a great fit for Oakwood and “has enough experience to could come in and take over without any problem.”



That said, Lewis said he’s looking forward to working “side by side” with Maynard on some matters that will affect the coming school year before he leaves.



