Outsourcing not a permanent solution for Thomasboro water

THOMASBORO — A contract with Illinois American Water Co. would be a stopgap solution to Thomasboro’s water management dilemma, the village board learned at a continued meeting on Friday.

“Would I sign a contract for 20 years with you? No. Two, maybe,” said Dave Farrar, manager of operations for Illinois American Water. We only operate these (operations and management) contracts for short periods of time. It’s usually a business-development contract.”

Trustee Dustin Rhodes responded.

“So this is just a stepping stone into complete purchase,” he said.

The board has been clear all along it is not interested in selling the water treatment plant, and Mayor Tyler Evans said it again during the meeting.

One question trustees had raised at previous meetings was the possibility of hiring a full-time or part-time employee who could work under Illinois American Water licensing while obtaining his own water operator’s license.

Farrar couldn’t give a definitive answer due to the company’s contract with Utility Workers Union of America.

“There is no language in (the UWUA contract) to do that,” Farrar said. “It’s not that I can’t ask if we could do it, but we don’t have the language in there.”

Complicating the matter is uncertainty about the stance the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will take in the future regarding training under another water operator’s license. Farrar said the EPA started looking into such arrangements last year over concerns about lax supervision.

“They’re looking into those guys that just go around to sign the paperwork. They want to eliminate that,” Farrar said.

Farrar suggested the board consider hiring a consultant. He said he began his career working at the Fisher water treatment plant and eventually left due to a similar scenario.

“You guys are in a very hard situation trying to make a decision for the village for the next 50 to 100 years. You might be wise to use one of those consultants. It is a little bit of money, but they will be able to provide you some neutral advice that’s not me,” he said.

But as Rhodes pointed out, that would be an additional delay. The village has been without a public works supervisor since Dec. 31. Former Public Works Supervisor Tyler Martin is providing minimum water operations in the interim.

Trustees Ronda Scott, John Curry and Kyle Henegar seemed to be leaning toward a contract with Illinois American Water.

Scott pointed out the benefits of not having to worry about covering vacation or sick time or not having someone show up to work and said she is interested in an 18-month contract.

“Just to have someone knowledgeable coming here to check our water treatment makes me feel good,” she said.

Henegar, who is employed by Illinois American Water, said, “I guess we are all confused about what we need to do about a full-time employee. This would be a good filler for the time being. It would make sure all our stuff is covered.”

Of all the trustees, Rhodes and Tony Grilo have been the most skeptical.

“I guess seeing the final contract and then a number we’re willing to throw at the budget, that is probably going to be what’s going to make up my mind,” Rhodes said.

Illinois American Water has provided an annual quote for operations and maintenance of $29,000. There has been discussion about repairs and other services that would increase the cost.

The board is faced with two fundamental questions: the number of hours required to cover water – and wastewater – needs and how to find and retain a full-time or part-time employee qualified or willing to earn qualification to fill such a position. Evans said contracting with Illinois American Water may provide the data to answer the first question.

“So what’s the game plan?” Henegar asked. “When do we vote on this?”

Farrar said he could likely have a contract for the board within five to 10 days.

