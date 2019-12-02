LUDLOW — Ludlow has been approved for a 60 percent USDA grant to replace its aging water mains and water plant.

Under terms of the agreement, the village would have to pick up 40 percent — about $1.12 million — of the $2.8 million grant.

The water mains were installed 71 years ago — in 1948.

The water plant has also seen better days.

“Everything is analog (in the water plant), and nothing is digital in there,” Mayor Steve Thomas said. “The company that built that plant is no longer in business.”

Thomas gave some perspective on how old the water mains are. Prior to their installation three years after the end of World War II, residents would travel to hand pump wells set up in town to get their water.

“People just took a bucket and got their water until (the mains) were put in,” Thomas said. “It was an evolution of putting pipe in the ground.”

Residents also used outhouses. No indoor plumbing, he said.

Things had taken off in the area after the end of the war.

“Chanute was taking on a different scope,” Thomas said. “There was a lot of influx to the base and to the area. The town kind of swelled to a point.”

The village board heard a grant report from engineer Matt Johnson of Fehr Graham, Champaign, at last week’s monthly meeting.

Trustees must now decide how to proceed. Thomas signed a document indicating to the USDA that the village is interested in the grant.

To pay for a loan — Thomas said most such loans are for 38 years — the village will use the profit from water bills. The village would also raise water rates.

Residents currently pay $25 a month for 3,500 gallons. The board would likely increase that to $42 a month within five years.

The board would approve an ordinance outlining rate increases.

The village water and street committee was to meet Tuesday night to further discuss the project.



Snow-plowing equipment discussed

In other business, the board discussed its needs for snow-plowing equipment.

The village owns a large truck that isn’t used.

“My thought was to have discussion about, do we want to keep it or maintain it, or do we want to sell and do without?” Thomas said.

The village primarily uses a four-wheel-drive pickup truck with a blade to plow snow. Thomas called it sufficient for the village’s needs.

The village also owns a backhoe and is looking into buying a snow pusher to hook up to the backhoe bucket to better clean snow in intersections.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



