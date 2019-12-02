Lottery to decide rural Ludlow solar site chances

URBANA — The Illinois Power Agency will hold a lottery Feb. 13 to award contracts for renewable energy credits to solar farms, and a proposed Ludlow site is among the candidates.

In Champaign County alone, the Ludlow site will compete with two proposed St. Joseph area projects, a project near Sidney and likely one near Homer.

The Homer site is expected to be approved by the Champaign County Board after the county Environment and Lane Use Committee voted 5-0 Thursday to recommend granting a special-use permit to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy LLC for a 2-megawatt solar farm on 14.6 acres east of Homer, west of the Vermilion County line and north of the sewage treatment plant.

“I believe we have a fairly ideal site for solar here,” said Michael Butler of SolAmerica.

If built, the Homer solar farm would provide enough energy for between 200 and 300 homes.

The projects that win the lottery will be able to proceed. The ones that don’t will be able to try again in later lotteries.

Special-use permits in Champaign County are only good for 10 years, so projects that don’t secure renewable energy credits within that time frame will likely have to start the process from scratch.

The credits are generally considered necessary for the farms to be economically viable.

The Ludlow site will be on a 36.77-acre tract of farmland adjacent to the electric substation at the southeast corner of the intersection of County Road 3300N and County Road 1300E in Ludlow Township.

It would be developed by Community Power Group.

