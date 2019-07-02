More shots fired at Frost Avenue residence

RANTOUL — Police were called early Thursday morning to a Rantoul residence, where shots had been fired at an apartment building.

Police Chief Tony Brown said the home was one of the same ones that was hit by gunfire in January.

In the latest incident, three bullet holes were found in the walls of a bedroom of an apartment in the 200 block of West Frost Avenue. Brown said police found seven spent shell casings near the building.

No one was injured in the shooting. Brown said people were home at the time.

Police were called at 12:52 a.m.

Several neighborhood residents reported to METCAD that they had heard shots.

“We don’t believe this was a random act,” Brown said, adding residents of the apartment indicated they don’t know why anyone would be shooting at their home.

Earlier this week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding who had fired shots at the Frost Avenue apartment and a residence in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, where three bullet holes were found in the siding Jan. 17.

Bullet homes were then found Jan. 21 in the Frost Avenue residence and again Thursday morning. The damage in the first incident is believed to have happened late Jan. 18 or early Jan. 19.

No one was injured in either incident.

Brown said no one has come forward with information about the shootings.

If you have any information on these shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.



All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.



Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.



Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.



Crime Stoppers reminds the public that its “Gun Bounty Reward” program is ongoing.



Anyone who provides a tip that leads to the arrest of a person who uses a gun during a felony will receive a $1,000 reward.

