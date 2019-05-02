Rantoul man gets 7 years prison for Rural King break-in

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he took part in breaking into two Rural King stores, stealing guns from one, is headed to prison.

Henry J. Boykins, 24, who listed an address in the 200 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to two burglaries, each of which happened early on Nov. 21.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison with a recommendation from Difanis that he receive drug treatment while behind bars.

Boykins admitted he entered the Rural King at 913 W. Marketview Drive, Champaign, about 3:10 a.m., that day, then broke into the Rural King at 1700 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, at 4 a.m.

Boykins was accompanied by two teen-aged boys, one of whom has already pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison. The second pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing next week.

Police reports about the burglaries indicate the trio left the Champaign store empty-handed after they heard voices and ran. They then went to the Rantoul Rural King, where they tried to break into a display case containing handguns but were unsuccessful.

However, they were recorded on video stealing two longs guns from a display rack. They left in a sport utility vehicle that turned out to have been stolen from a Rantoul address earlier that day.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Boykins had one prior criminal conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In exchange for Boykins’ guilty pleas, Lozar agreed Boykins should serve the prison sentences on each at the same time even though he could have been ordered to serve them one after the other.

Lozar also agreed to dismiss other felony charges of possession of a stolen rifle and possession of weapons by a felon.

Boykins was given credit on his sentence for 73 days served.

