Rantoul woman facing animal-cruelty charges for leaving dogs out in subzero weather

RANTOUL — A 68-year-old Rantoul woman is facing animal-cruelty charges for allegedly leaving two dogs outside all night Wednesday, when temperatures were well below zero.

Police assisted the village’s animal-control officer, who retrieved the two small dogs from the backyard of Vennie "Que" Broadnax’s property in the 1100 block of Briarcliff Drive.

Both dogs were reported to have been left outside all night as the temperature sunk as low as 18 below zero. Champaign-Urbana set a record low minus 17 at 7:16 that morning.

Rantoul Animal Control Officer Danny Russell said Que claimed the dogs had not been left out all night. Que told authorities the dogs had been let out, then Que had to leave and they refused to come back in the house.

Russell said the dogs were in good shape after being rescued.

