Fatal accident victim had marijuana level nearly twice the legal limit

THOMASBORO — An Urbana who died in November after the car he was driving slammed head-on into a garbage truck on U.S. 45 had a blood reading that was nearly two times the legal limit for marijuana.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Johnterrieon Carter, 23, had a blood reading of 9.8 nanograms per millimeter of Delta-Nine THC, which is a marijuana metabolite. A person with a reading of 5.0 is considered under the influence if driving.

Mr. Carter was one of two people who died from injuries sustained in the wreck, which occurred Nov. 16, about a mile south of Thomasboro. Brandon Rush, 33, of Champaign, died two days after the crash.

Northrup said toxicology tests were not conducted on Mr. Rush because he was not driving.

The two deceased and two other passengers in Mr. Carter’s vehicle —Da Dreon B. Carter, 23, of Rantoul, and Kamereion J. Barber, 23, of Urbana — were all ejected in the accident, which happened shortly after noon. None of them was wearing seat belts.

The auto crossed the median and collided head-on with a northbound garbage truck driven by Ronald L. Lewis, 67, of Tuscola.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

