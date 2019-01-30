Rantoul man accused of sex assault after incident at motel

URBANA — A Rantoul man is due back in court next month for a probable-cause hearing after being charged Monday with criminal sexual assault.



Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said a woman reported that she had been drinking for a few hours Sunday night in a Rantoul motel room with Rudolph Flanagan, 42, an acquaintance.



She passed out and awoke to find him on top of her allegedly having sex with her.



Sullivan said the woman called a friend and told him what happened, then contacted Rantoul police.



Sullivan said Flanagan had left the motel by the time police arrived but was found nearby and arrested. He told police he "blacked out" and had no knowledge of any illicit activity.



The state's attorney's office Monday filed a single count of criminal sexual assault against Flanagan, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Eastview Drive. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.



As of Tuesday, he remained in the county jail on a $50,000 bond.



Judge John Kennedy ordered him to have no contact with the woman who made the report. He is supposed to be back in court Feb. 7.

mschenk@news-gazette.com

