Warming centers to open in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Due to the inclement and dangerous weather conditions, the village of Rantoul has identified warming shelters for those who are in need.

Anyone seeking a place to warm should first go to the Rantoul Police Department station located at 109 E. Grove Ave. As that location begins to fill, additional shelters will be opened in the community.

If you know of someone who needs shelter or additional information, call 217-893-5600.

If there is an emergency that goes beyond just needing a place of warmth, call 911.

Forum Fitness Center, 200 W. Flessner Ave., is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who needs a place to get in from the dangerous elements this week.

People are also asked to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, and to keep all pets inside the house or a warmed shelter so they are protected from the elements.

People may stop by or contact the Rantoul Recreation Admin Office at 893-5700 if they would like to donate items.