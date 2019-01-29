RANTOUL — An event to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 9.

The program, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, had to be postponed due to bad weather.

It will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

The event is sponsored by The Concerned Citizens of Rantoul

Guest speaker will be Dr. James C. Harden, a noted educator, author and orator, formerly of Rantoul.

Students from the Leadership Development Academy will also participate.

Refreshments will be served.

The public is encouraged to attend. CCR is also seeking photos and publications from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s civil rights era to be displayed at the event.

Contact any member of CCR for more information.



