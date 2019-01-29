Gifford school district gets sound financial report card

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School is solid financially, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

The school received a financial profile designation score of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0, based on 2017-18 annual report data.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said it was the highest score the school could receive due to the district’s long-term debt.

The district has $990,000 in long-term debt. It is allowed $3.248 million in long-term debt.

A score of 3.0 was recorded for the district in long-term debt remaining.

The district received 4.0 scores in four other categories — fund balance to revenue ratio; expenditures to revenue ratio; days cash on hand; and percent of short-term borrowing maximum remaining.

School board members learned at last week’s monthly meeting that the district has 434 days of cash on hand.



Tuition waiver

The board will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the school for a waiver that would allow full-time district employees to bring their students to the grade school tuition-free if they live outside the school district.

Grimsley said each year there are “one or two” teachers who enroll their children in the non-tuition category. This year there is one student.

The board learned district operating costs are $9,899 per student. The per-capita tuition charge is $8,877.



Other business

The board also approved the hiring of Kenny O’Bannion as a bus driver and part-time custodian as needed.

The board approved the purchase of SDS Finance WEB systems for new accounting software.

The board set graduation at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17.

In the principal’s report, Jay Smith said eighth-graders attended Career Day in Champaign Jan. 17.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com











