Benefit set to defray Sollars' medical expenses

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Plans are underway for a benefit to help defray medical expenses for Angie Sollars of Potomac.

In November 2018, Sollars was diagnosed with Stage 2 lung cancer. Since then, she has been undergoing chemo and radiation that will continue for the next few months. The event is set for Sunday, Feb. 24, at Potomac Grade School. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m., a silent auction be held from 3-7 p.m., and a live auction at 6:30 p.m. 50/50 tickets will be sold, as well as raffle tickets for a whole hog, including processing. T-shirts are available for preorder or at the benefit.

The committee is asking for donations in the form of cash, gift cards or basket/auction items. They will need the items by Friday, Feb. 15.

You may contact any of the following with questions or arrangement to pick up items: Teresa Keen, tkeen74@gmail.com; Doug Keen, dkeen75@gmail.com; Darla Rosenberger, darla2872@gmail.com; Patsy Hambleton, hambletonpatsy@gmail.com; Kelsey Jones, rayjr15@aol.com; or Angie Lance, lance93@aol.com. Monetary donations may also be made at Gifford State Bank, where an account has been established for “Angie’s Entourage”.



— The book club has chosen “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate for its next discussion, which will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, at Potomac Public Library.

“Before We Were Yours” is based on one of America’s most notorious real-life scandals, in which the director of a Memphis-based adoption organization kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country. The meeting is open to everyone.



— Also at the Potomac Public Library, Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m Feb. 4, 6, and 7. A “color-and-chat” adult activity will be held at 1:30 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 6. Children will have the opportunity to decorate their Valentine boxes from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Bring your container to the library, where supplies will be available to decorate it. This will be for ages 5 and up.



— Armstrong Archery participated in a tournament at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign last week. The high school team finished third, and Potomac Grade School got a second place.

Jayce Townsend shot a 295 out of 300, earning a first place high school male score and top overall male of the tournament.



— Thought for the week: “The greatest gap in sports is between the winner and the loser of the Super Bowl. The winner has confetti, parades, rings, the whole thing. The loser puts his head down and goes to his house.” — John Madden



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







