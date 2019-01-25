Village to hear zoning requests Monday

RANTOUL — The village Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hear petitions to rezone one parcel that holds billboards and another property that includes duplexes and adjoining land.

Adams Outdoor Advertising is petitioning for the annexation and zoning of the land at 612-614 and 628 Liberty Avenue that holds two billboards along U.S. 45, south of Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry.

Scott Morgan, Rantoul building safety manager, said the land is unzoned. Nor is it part of the village.

“Currently they’re not annexed into the village yet,” Morgan said. “That’s something our attorney has been working on.”

The petition is to zone the property I-1 (industrial). Pending zoning approval, the property would be brought to the village board for annexation.

The second application, by KTRM LLC, Rantoul, asks that two duplexes and adjoining property be rezoned from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-4 (multi-family residential). The property is located at 332, 346, 356 and 358 North Drive.

Morgan said there are empty lots next to the duplexes onto which KTRM might develop housing.

“They have all this land that’s just sitting there, ... so they want to eventually develop that,” Morgan said.

He said no apartments or other rental property have been developed in Rantoul since the condominiums were built south of McDonald’s restaurant.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held in the board room at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. It is open to the public.

