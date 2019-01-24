Sex abuse, burglary net probation

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he groped a woman and broke into a home has been sentenced to two years of probation on each conviction.

Tyheam McWilliams, 21, of the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle will be supervised by the sex-offender probation unit, Judge Tom Difanis ordered.

McWilliams had pleaded guilty in early November to criminal sexual abuse in a Sept. 14 assault on a woman who was headed to her car in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said he made comments to her about how attractive she was, and she told him she wasn’t interested and kept moving toward her car.

As she got in, he reached in and grabbed her crotch, Lozar said. He didn’t back off until the woman threatened him with a hammer.

In the other case, McWilliams pleaded guilty to burglary, admitting that on May 7, he entered a home in the 700 block of St. Andrews, where a man who was home chased him out before he could take or do anything.

McWilliams had pleaded guilty to both those counts with the understanding that Difanis would determine his sentence.

Lozar had Rantoul police Officer Greg Willard testify about McWilliams’ involvement in a second residential burglary May 23 in the 1500 block of Parr Drive. His fingerprint was found on a window frame. That charge was dismissed in return for his guilty pleas.

Lozar recommended a sentence of four years years in prison, while McWilliams’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, asked for probation.

Dyer noted that his client had a “complicated history” but no prior criminal convictions.

Acknowledging that McWilliams had parents in and out of prison and ongoing medical issues, Difanis said he would likely get more supervision through the county’s sex-offender probation unit than he would after a brief prison term and very little to no supervision on parole.

As part of McWilliams’ probation, Difanis ordered him to engage in mental-health counseling.

