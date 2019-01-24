Electricity outage again traced to west-side problem

RANTOUL — Electricity was lost to a portion of Rantoul Wednesday for the second time in about a week, and again a problem on the west side of town —albeit a different source — appears to have been the culprit.

Public Works Superintendent Greg Hazel said an underground splice installed to provide electric equipment to serve the new Shields Auto facility, which being constructed just north of Rantoul Walmart, appears to have been the cause.

Power was lost about 9:50 a.m.

Hazel said a portion of local customers had their power go out more than once as crews attempted to find and isolate the problem.

On Jan. 17, about 4,500 customers lost power for about 30 minutes due to a problem with an underground primary cable in the Westlin Meadows area south of McDonald’s restaurant.

