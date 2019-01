RANTOUL — Second quarter honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge lists have been released at St. Malachy School.

HIGHEST (all As)

Third grade — Chase Anderson, Corinne Dams, Tucker Fox, Joshua James and Bionca Walton.

Fourth grade — Khloee McMorris.

Fifth grade — Emma Martin and Joel McCallister.

Sixth grade — Jacob Fox.

Seventh grade — Blake Bermingham, Savannah Ihnen and Angelle Wrobel.

Eighth grade — Aiden Pacunas and Danica Wrobel.

HIGH (all As and Bs)

Third grade — Dagon England, Sophia Papametro, Matthew Strater, Octavia Thompson, Julian Torres and Noah Wolfe.

Fourth grade — Addyson Sherrick and Cannon Tschosik.

Fifth grade — Tiffany Sanchez.

Sixth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Sonya Hernandez, Eli Neitzel and Hannah Shields.

Seventh grade — Ross Gawenda, Elizabeth Handal, Evan Larson, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Eighth grade — Jacksen Adkins, Cabott Craft, Marin Leng, Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel, Adam Price and Eli Wilhelm.



Principal Academic Challenge Award winners are students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.

They are:

Fifth grade — Emma Martin and Joel McCallister.

Sixth grade — Shamari Anderson.winners are students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.

They are:

Fifth grade — Emma Martin and Joel McCallister.

Sixth grade — Shamari Anderson.