RTHS beefing up English learner support

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School plans to add a second teacher to the English learner classroom next year.

Superintendent Scott Amerio said at the Jan. 14 board meeting that since 2014, the number of students who are English learners has increased from 16 to 79, or from 2 percent of the student body to 10.7 percent. Spanish is the first language for most of the students. The other students speak Chuj, a Mayan language spoken in western Guatemala and southern Mexico.

“We can be almost certain those numbers will grow,” Amerio said.

Currently the classroom is staffed with one teacher and two instructional aides. Amerio said the ratio of students to teachers and aides falls short. According to the state evidence-based funding model, English learners, like students with individual education plans, require extra support.

“If you look at our students with IEPs and the number of aides and teachers they have, the (ratios) wouldn’t be comparable at all,” he said.

The board approved the new position on a 6-0 vote. Board member Jeremy Larson was absent.

Creating positions is one thing, and filling them another in the current tight labor market. RTHS has been struggling to keep Spanish and math positions filled. Adrianna Noteboom, who had been teaching on a provisional license since August, resigned Jan. 4 to take a commercial translation position.

Her Spanish II students were absorbed into other Spanish II classes. The Spanish III and IV students were offered the option to take those courses online through Illinois Virtual School under the supervision of a paraprofessional. All but 10 did so, Amerio said.

“Do you think this might go into next year if we don’t find a teacher?” board President Anne Reale asked.

Principal Todd Wilson didn’t give an answer, but said this is an opportunity to find out if the on-line courses are a viable option.

The good news, Wilson announced, is that he had found a math teacher. Nathaniel Lackey was hired for the 2019-2020 school year.

Other hires approved by the board include Lourdes Medina as bilingual paraprofessional and Marsha Harms as teacher this semester for the Connections special education class. Harms retired from RTHS last year.



Non-negotiables plan working

Board member Janet Brotherton said teachers had told her they are pleased with the results of implementation of the “five non-negotiables.”

“They were very positive. I think it’s the consistency of everybody being on the same page,” she said.

Amerio said the non-negotiables came about because of the frustration students reported over inconsistencies in the way rules were enforced. Students were called out on rules one time and not another, or by some teachers but not others.

The non-negotiables are no cellphone use, no profanity, no disrespect, no back-and-forth with a teacher and observing the dress code, Amerio said.

He said he had noticed a subtle difference in the school hallways.

“Before, if I called a kid on a cussword there was almost an expectation that it was OK. Now they know it’s not. A couple of times last week a kid cussed in the hallway, but before I could say anything, the kid said he was sorry,” Amerio said.

During initial conversations with students about the non-negotiables, Amerio said he told them it was an initiative for the staff rather than the students.

“It’s about holding (staff) accountable to each other and being consistent in addressing it,” he said.



From lives streaming to restoring antique tractor

Career and technical education team leader Budd Root reported on the variety of projects taking place in the business, family/consumer sciences, tech/engineering and ag classrooms.

Projects include live streaming sports events on YouTube, learning from both a traditional and a nontraditional farmer how to use pork cuts, restoring an antique tractor, catering events, volunteering at local day care centers, preparing to compete in a culinary event, renovating housing units at Hope Meadows, restarting the vegetable plots on the former Chanute Air Force Base, refining the soybean plot and making site visits to the water treatment plant.

Root said the department will add two new family/consumer sciences classes — introduction to consumer science and foundations of teaching — next school year. Newly available to technical/engineering students is a 3-D printer that uses Kevlar, high-tensile fiberglass and carbon fiber. Another upcoming initiative is a welding class in which students could earn welding certification.

“We’re trying to give kids a little more introduction to what they can expect when they get out of school,” Root said.

The board agreed to meet in closed session at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, prior to the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. The public is asked to enter through the main entrance on South Sheldon Street instead of the board room door. The purpose of the closed session is evaluation of Amerio’s performance goals.



Facilities sales tax money

RTHS received $51,081 in Champaign County 1 percent school facilities sales tax this month, which is the largest monthly payment since the tax was put in place.

Amerio said the word from Regional Superintendent Jane Quinlan is that sales tax receipts are up 4 percent over the last year.

“It’s a good trend,” Amerio said.



Other business

In other business, the board:

— Appointed Amerio to prepare the 2019-2020 budget

— In keeping with board policy, approved an overnight stay and travel to a track meet at the University of Indiana

— Adopted an amended board policy regarding student athlete concussion and head injuries

— Approved board member reimbursement for the Triple I conference

— Approved an agreement with the Forum Fitness Center. For a $500 annual fee paid by the district, RTHS employees are eligible for an annual membership discounted from $275 to $170

