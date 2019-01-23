RCS introducing two school improvement program expenditures

RANTOUL — A pair of school improvement programs (SIPs) were unanimously approved by the Rantoul City Schools board Thursday night.

The district will begin an after-school program at all elementary schools, and a dean of students will be introduced at Northview and Pleasant Acres.

RCS’ District Leadership Team recommended the after-school program to specifically address reaching students who are absent and ensure missed learning takes place.

The after-school club is a pilot program, and whether it continues will be based on its success in reaching students and extending missed learning to students and whether the district has enough SIP funds next year to cover the cost.

“In elementary, often it’s not really the students’ fault for not coming to school,” RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said. “Maybe fourth and fifth grade, but the (younger) ones it’s not often their fault.”

The program will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Feb. 1. No transportation will be provided. Members of the learning team felt that due to the popular response for the after-school club, transportation would not be an issue regarding attendance and that transportation would not be a barrier.

A snack will be provided for each student, and the program will start with one teacher per building and up to eight students.

“I really like what this DLT came up with, and I really hope they can succeed,” board Vice President Joan Fitzgarrald said. “After school is relationship-building time as well as learning time. I wish them the best of luck in the world.

“Any time you get a small group or medium-sized group together for any reason, and they’re enjoying it, it’s well worthwhile. But right now, we need to focus on education instruction.”

Ann Purcell (Northview) and Mike McDermaid (Pleasant Acres) will serve as dean of students at their respective schools.

After being unsuccessful at filling the newly created behavior coach position at Northview, it was recommended to hire a dean of students, only for the remainder of the year, using the same money that would have funded the behavior coach.

McDermaid, meanwhile, will be paid from the SIP grant (an additional daily rate of $50/day) and is recommended by the building administration.

“The reason for adding these positions is to allow the building principals time to work with teachers on improving instruction — observing, modeling and providing professional development,” Ramage said.

The recommendations for Purcell and McDermaid to fill the positions were provided by building staff and administration.



Visitor policy changes

An updated visitor policy was approved unanimously by the board Thursday, and it centers around building relationships between the school and the community, parents and others visiting RCS.

The district’s new policy emphasizes the elimination of unacceptable behavior by parents and community members, such as aggression, threats, physical abuse and cursing. The previous policy already detailed that RCS did not accept “behaving in an unsportsmanlike manner,” in person, but the new policy adds that behavior is not acceptable over the phone as well.

“We get a lot of that over the phone,” Ramage said of the abusive behavior. “Our teachers, secretaries and clericals are the ones who get a lot of that. We need to work with parents on how to better have those conversations because we understand there are going to be disagreements. We’re talking about their most prized possession, their child.”

The new policy, Ramage said, emphasizes a need for both sides (RCS employees and parents) to be professional, even during disagreements.

“We want to encourage those relationships and always have those relationships, and we want those to be positive,” Ramage said. “We know that sometimes there are difficult conversations that take place, but we want those to be positive.

“There are ways to have conversations and disagree and not have those lead to the level where a secretary is being (yelled at) or threatened or there is a physical (threat). We already have steps in our board policy for what we do, but we want to make it clearer and communicate this to our parents and other visitors.”

All board members agreed with the new policy.

“I agree with this, and it’s unfortunate that this is the trend,” board member Kevin McAllister said. “People feel they can just talk to people any way they want to, and it’s saddening that our society is this way.”

“It’s saddening, and it’s sad because it’s no wonder where the children learn to be so disrespectful if it’s what they learn from their parents,” board member Sandra Ulhott said.

Board member Andy Graham, village of Rantoul youth programs director, said the Youth Center makes parents sign a “Be Nice Letter” that states everything that’s acceptable and unacceptable, and every parent must sign it. Graham said the letter has “helped tremendously” and “makes them more aware of when they’re crossing the line.”

Graham suggested having parents with students in RCS sign a similar letter during school registration and send them home with a copy. Ramage said she liked the idea and would consider a similar send-home letter.



Public hearing

The board held a brief public hearing on the limitation of administrative costs. Any time there is an administrative expense that exceeds the amount paid from the previous year by 5 percent, the board holds a public hearing.

Prior to the 2019 fiscal year, the salary and benefits for the special education director and secretary were placed in the special education function account.

For the 2019 fiscal year, the district added a special education assistant director and pre-kindergarten secretary to the staff, and the district placed all of those salaries and benefits for the four positions into the administrative function account. This caused an increase in administrative expense costs by 63 percent.

“It really just has to do with what account we used and where we put that. That’s the reason for the change,” Ramage said. “When our auditor presented the audit, he touched on that very briefly. Our auditor is aware, and he’s the one that directed us to take these steps and make sure we do all this paperwork.”

Resident Jack Anderson made a public comment on the board’s decision to move the salaries and benefits into the administrative function account: “My understanding is the limitation of administrative costs was originally designed and passed by the legislature in the late 1990s for the purpose of kind of being a watchdog for what happens in these meetings and in the school districts so the school administrators aren’t getting increases beyond what are considered reasonable statewide.

“There’s no real reason to move that special ed money into this administrative fund. If you leave it where it is, you can track special ed as a whole. If you do this, though, you risk future boards having to pay attention to executive increases occurring, which are greater than maybe they were before.”

“We follow what our auditor tells us to do,” Ramage said. “Our auditor is the one who told us to do it.”



Personnel report

The personnel report was approved, 5-2, with Graham and McAllister voting “no.”

The board approved the hires of Jahala Gerst (Eater part-time special education teacher), Colleen Falletti (Pleasant Acres pre-kindergarten teacher), Paul Martin (Broadmeadow teacher) and Jessica Holderbaugh (Eater math teacher).

Also, the board approved the moves of Purcell from teacher to Northview dean of students and McDermaid from teacher to Pleasant Acres dean of students, in addition to approving the move of Jeremiah Benison from art teacher to a classroom teacher at Northview and the resignation of Andre Taylor as Eater track coach.

Graham spoke out against the personnel report’s approval. He said he has one young man who comes from Northview to the Youth Center every day. Although the student is not particularly thriving in school, the one subject he loves and always performs admirably in is art class.

With the removal of the student’s art teacher, Graham said the student’s love for school has disappeared.

“Now, he comes in and says, ‘I don’t like school anymore because I don’t have my art teacher,’” Graham said. “I’m going to vote against the personnel report.”

“Being a teacher for 30 years, I can totally see your point,” Fitzgarrald said. “There are children that can be very severely affected when their schedule is changed, or their teacher is changed or when they lose something they really like. But, again, I have to look at every school and every child, and I don’t want to say these two children don’t matter — of course they do — but I think we need to find their teacher and incorporate art in there.”



Other notes

— Myna Thompson building update: Since the building was not sold in either of the previous bidding sessions (the latest being $65,000), the district may now access a real estate broker. The board approved real estate agent Jill Guth, who specializes in commercial real estate and has previous experience with school sales, including being involved in the recent sale of a Mahomet school.

The district has 120 days to sell the building, and it cannot be sold for more than the latest $65,000 bid. If the sale is unsuccessful after 120 days, the board must start over again with either another sale or bid.

— The board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between RCS, the board of education and the Rantoul City educational support personnel to change the summer work schedule. For staff who work in the summer, employees will now work a four-day week in June and July.

— An agreement was made with the Forum Fitness Center for discounts for RCS employees. Employees ages 14-17 will only have to pay $130 for an annual pass instead of $175; ages 18-64 must pay $170 instead of $275; ages 65 and older must pay $130 instead of $175. Graham, who abstained from voting on the agreement that passed 6-0, estimated about 40-45 RCS employees utilize the discount.

— The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in the RCS board room.

zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com

